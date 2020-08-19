Hardik Pandya, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself as the all-rounder hit the ground running as he prepares for the league. "Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians," Hardik captioned the picture, tagging his IPL franchise. Soon after Hardik shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section with messages for the all-rounder. While fast bowler Navdeep Saini called Hardik a "beast", Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the picture with a series of emojis.

Last month, Hardik and Natasa took to social media to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Soon after sharing the news with his fans, Hardik quickly began his daddy duties as the all-rounder went shopping for his new-born baby.

Hardik, who has been out of action since September last year, is all set to return to the field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, will rely on Hardik Pandya to come good as the 26-year-old's all-round abilities gives balance to the team.

Mumbai are the most successful team in the franchise-based tournament with four titles to their name. Chennai Super Kings are second in the list with three trophies in their cabinet.

The IPL 2020 has been moved out of India due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tournament will be played in the UAE, starting 19 September.

On Tuesday, fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 bagged the title rights for the upcoming edition of the IPL.