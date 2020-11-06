Rajasthan Royals' (RR) latest video on social media sent fans of popular American sitcom 'Friends', into a state of meltdown. Friends is one of the most popular TV shows of all time, and has won countless awards. RR recently crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, after finishing bottom of the table in the league phase. In the video, Jofra Archer asks Ben Stokes about his celebrity crush, to which the English all-rounder replies, "Jennifer Aniston." What really surprised everyone was that the pacer didn't know who the actress was, as he states, "Who's that?"

It's not only the fans who have gone berserk since the video was uploaded, but even Stokes looked in a state of disbelief to Archer's reply. The 2019 World Cup winner blurts out, "WHATT!"

The video ends with a montage of shots from the series, with different characters from the show screaming in disbelief.

Even Netflix, who stream the series on their platform, replied to the video through their Indian Twitter account. "We'll still be there for you", Netflix India commented.

One fan wrote, "Living under a rock".

Here are the other reactions:

Friends had a popular cast, consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Since the show got aired in 1994, Aniston garnered a lot of fame and went on to cement her place in Hollywood. Considered to be a heartthrob for fans across the world, she has appeared in movies like Bruce Almighty and Marly & Me.

So it comes as a surprise that Jofra didn't have any idea about her!