 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 26 April 2019 19:43 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Rajasthan Royals have to win all their remaining three matches to remain in the tournament.

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
SunRisers will look to strengthen their playoff chances. © BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has reached a stage where foreign players have started leaving for national duties ahead of the World Cup 2019. IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have relied heavily on their foreign picks till now, would be forced to try out new combinations going into the most important part of the tournament which could either make or break their campaign. RR and SRH both will, for the first time, miss the services of their star players Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow respectively when they face each other on Saturday in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Another key overseas player who will be unavailable for Steve Smith's side is all-rounder Jofra Archer, who has taken 11 wickets in as many games. For SRH the unavailability of Jonny Bairstow, who has impressed everyone in his debut IPL season, will be a huge blow as he and David Warner have scored 1,019 runs together and have been responsible for explosive start.

When is the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on April 27, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Steven Smith Kane Williamson David Warner Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL 2019 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 45
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.