 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Chris Gayle's Advice Of Using Bigger Bats Has Helped Me: Andre Russell

Updated: 23 April 2019 18:30 IST

Andre Russell terms his knock played in the 2016 T20 World Cup as the moment that changed his life.

Chris Gayle
In the ongoing IPL 2019 Andre Russell has scored 392 runs for KKR at an impressive strike rate of 217.77 © AFP

Explosive power and consistency are two traits which are not often found simultaneously in a single player. But when players do master these two aspects of the game, the outcome is a visual treat for the cricket fans. One player who seems to have mastered this rare combination is Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) West Indies import Andre Russell. Nicknamed 'DreRuss', the Jamaican has taken consistent explosiveness to a whole new level in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2019.

He is leading the chart when it comes to the best batting strike rates and his consistency is reflected by the 392 runs scored in 10 innings at an astounding average of 65.33. Russell has hit 41 sixes so far this season and is trailed by fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle (31 sixes) whose advice helped him become the hard-hitter he is today.

"Chris Gayle changed my life in terms of power hitting. I've learned a lot from him," icc-cricket.com quoted Russell as saying to BBC's Doosra podcast.

"I used to use lighter bats, but when you make contact with a light bat, it doesn't go anywhere. During the World Cup, he (Gayle) came to me and said, 'Russ, you're better than that. You can use bigger bats, you're strong'," Russell added.

The KKR all-rounder described his knock played during 2016 T20 World Cup in India as the moment that changed his life. Describing that knock, he said, "2016, when we won the (T20) World Cup in India, that year changed my life. That semi-final onwards, where I scored 48 (43) runs for West Indies. Now my bats are (bigger). There's a lot of mechanics behind my bats, I play around with them a lot."

The 30-year old has a special place for the Kolkata-based franchise in his heart as the management stood by him during his tough times. "When I got banned in 2017, I was depressed. I do not cry easily, but to see Venky Mysore (KKR CEO) take up the phone and say they were going to retain me through that time, water filled my eyes. They know me, that's the thing about family. I owe these performances to them."

The KKR star has repaid that faith with his consistent power-hitting and helping his side win matches single-handedly, on more than one occasion.

Comments
Topics : Andre Russell Chris Gayle Kolkata Knight Riders West Indies Cricket Team Cricket IPL 2019
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andre Russell has hit 41 sixes in the ongoing IPL 2019
  • Despite injury Russell has been the best performer for KKR this season
  • KKR currently are placed at sixth place in the points tally
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KKR Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Power SRH To Nine-Wicket Win Over KKR
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KKR Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Power SRH To Nine-Wicket Win Over KKR
Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Heap Misery On Kolkata Knight Riders, Return To Top Four
Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Heap Misery On Kolkata Knight Riders, Return To Top Four
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Preview: KKR Under Pressure Against CSK With Doubts Over Andre Russell
Preview: KKR Under Pressure Against CSK With Doubts Over Andre Russell
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.