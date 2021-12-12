Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri performed well below expectations as he missed a sitter with the team going on to lose to FC Goa 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. Trailing 0-1 in the first half due to an own goal by Ashique Kuruniyan, Chhetri received a perfectly weighted ball just outside the six-yard box. However, Chhetri made a hash of things and shot over the bar, holding his head in disbelief after the shocking miss. The 17th-minute error came back to haunt Bengaluru FC later on in the match as they lost a good opportunity to level the scores.

Chhetri's miss, however, was negated right at the cusp of half-time when Cleiton Silva scored the equaliser to make it 1-1.

Despite the occasional brilliance by players from either teams, FC Goa enjoyed the upper hand with more ball possession in a closely fought encounter.

The second half proved to be an intensely fought 45 minutes with BFC conceding 26 fouls as compared to FC Goa's nine.

Promoted

The desperation to win back possession and grab maximum points was clearly visible with the match tally increasing to six yellow cards and two reds.

The game was then settled late in the second half as Devendra Murgaonkar scored the winner to help FC Goa register a hard-fought 2-1 win.