Yuzvendra Chahal Turns Shooter Ahead Of IPL 2018, The Comments Will Make You Go ROFL

Chahal climbed 12 spots to sit at number two in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers © PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is gearing up for his yet another stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), took to Twitter and posted a video of him shooting at targets. The wrist-spinner wrote that he was getting a practice ahead of IPL and Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya is his number one target. Chahal's video got thousands of views in no time and his fans posted some hilarious comments too.

Some target practice before the IPL.

Target number one @hardikpandya7 for those comments pic.twitter.com/AYG7CK7YJf — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 30, 2018

Here are the funniest tweets.

???? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??????? — Raghuveer Siyol (@SiyolRaghuveer) March 30, 2018

Who is more heavier here — VIRAT KOHLI/MS DHONI (@AaronNdabambi) March 30, 2018

Chahal climbed 12 spots to sit at number two in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers, owing to his impressive display in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series, in Sri Lanka. He now has a career-high 706 rating points.

As far as the IPL is concerned, the 27-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker in 2016 and third best the preceding year. He took 14 wickets in 13 games last year. In just five seasons with RCB and Mumbai Indians, he has tallied 70 scalps.

One of only five teams to have played all 10 seasons - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the others - RCB are yet to win a title. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions.