 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal Turns Shooter Ahead Of IPL 2018, The Comments Will Make You Go ROFL

Updated: 30 March 2018 19:35 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal had a fine season in India colours and would now look to succeed in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal Turns Shooter Ahead Of IPL 2018, The Comments Will Make You Go ROFL
Chahal climbed 12 spots to sit at number two in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers © PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is gearing up for his yet another stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), took to Twitter and posted a video of him shooting at targets. The wrist-spinner wrote that he was getting a practice ahead of IPL and Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya is his number one target. Chahal's video got thousands of views in no time and his fans posted some hilarious comments too.

Here are the funniest tweets.

Chahal climbed 12 spots to sit at number two in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers, owing to his impressive display in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series, in Sri Lanka. He now has a career-high 706 rating points.

As far as the IPL is concerned, the 27-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker in 2016 and third best the preceding year. He took 14 wickets in 13 games last year. In just five seasons with RCB and Mumbai Indians, he has tallied 70 scalps.

One of only five teams to have played all 10 seasons - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the others - RCB are yet to win a title. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions.

The 11th edition of IPL will start on April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking over the returning Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Topics : India Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 27-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2016
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win an IPL title
  • Chahal now has a career-high 706 rating points
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
Yuzvendra Chahal Rises To Second Spot In Latest ICC T20I Rankings
Yuzvendra Chahal Rises To Second Spot In Latest ICC T20I Rankings
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Start Favourites Against Gutsy Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Start Favourites Against Gutsy Bangladesh
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.