IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Upset About 'Misreporting' Regarding Alleged Mumbai Indians Comment

Preity Zinta, the Kings XI Punjab co-owner, found herself in the middle of a controversy when a video appeared on social which indicated that she was saying that she was 'very happy' that Mumbai Indians had not qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Playoffs. Preity Zinta took to Twitter later to explain her position on the alleged comments and then she was on her Twitter handle again on Tuesday, expressing her unhappiness at certain sections of the media 'misreporting' her comments. "Dear Media I will appreciate it if you don't create unnecessary controversy of me being happy that another team got knocked out so my team had a real chance. It could be any other team & the word "Finals" never featured in any conversation so stop misreporting as always," she tweeted.

Dear Media I will appreciate it if you dont create unnecessary controversy of me being happy that another team got knocked out so my team had a real chance. It could be any other team & the word "Finals" never featured in any conversation so stop misreporting as always #fedup — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 22, 2018

While it was unclear where the term 'finals' was used, Preity Zinta was evidently unhappy at the issue being reported on in the media.

The original video appeared on Twitter on May 20, when Kings XI Punjab were playing Chennai Super Kings in Pune in an effort to keep their IPL 2018 Playoffs hopes alive.

"I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians is knocked out. Really happy," the Bollywood star is seen supposedly saying, the reference being to Mumbai Indians having lost to Delhi Daredevils earlier in the day and being knocked out of the tournament.

Preity Zinta : "I'm just very happy that Mumbai is knocked out...very happy" ...well few hours later Kings XI are also knocked out... #cskvkxip #KXIP #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Uyc4DsK5W3 — Superstar Prince MB (@supersampangi) May 20, 2018

Preity Zinta subsequently tweeted an explanation about her comments, saying, "Relax! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the playoffs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well."

Relax ! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the play offs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs ! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well. https://t.co/WKSdNRJ08B — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 21, 2018

Kings XI Punjab had an impossible task of beating Chennai Super Kings by a massive margin to make it to the Playoffs, which they failed to do.