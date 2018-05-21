Kings XI Punjab on Sunday failed to make it to the play-offs of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL ) as the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab players were seen dejected after failing to enter the knock out stage of the tournament. But their co-owner Preity Zinta found different reason to be happy. Preity was happy because defending champions Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the playoffs.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Preity Zinta is seen talking to one of the Kings XI Punjab staff members. The video has no audio but she seems to be saying, "I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians not going to the finals. Really happy."

Preity Zinta : "I'm just very happy that Mumbai is knocked out...very happy" ...well few hours later Kings XI are also knocked out... #cskvkxip #KXIP #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Uyc4DsK5W3 — Superstar Prince MB (@supersampangi) May 20, 2018

After the CSK vs KXIP match, Preity took to Twitter to congratulate the final four teams who made it to the knockouts.

Disappointed in the loss tonight but Congrats #csk #srh #rr & #kkr for making it to the playoffs Its always tough when you leave it till the last game. Next year we will come back stronger @lionsdenkxip #CSKvsKXIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2018

KXIP had to beat CSK by a margin of at least 53 runs or had to chase down the target by 13.4 overs to enter the play-offs of the cash-rich league.

KXIP finished their IPL 2018 campaign at seventh position on the points table.

KXIP, who started the IPL 2018 with a bang, played 14 matches in the tournament, winning 5 and losing on 9 occasions.