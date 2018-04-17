 
Mohammad Shami, Accused Of Domestic Violence And Infidelity By Wife Hasin Jahan, Summoned By Kolkata Police

Updated: 17 April 2018 18:34 IST

Delhi Daredevils' Mohammad Shami played an IPL match with Kolkata Knight Riders but could not leave town with his team.

Mohammad Shami is playing for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018 © AFP

Mohammad Shami, who is playing for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, has been summoned by Kolkata police on Wednesday. The India cricketer, who has been charged with domestic violence and infidelity following complaints by his wife Hasin Jahan, stayed back in Kolkata while his team left for Bengaluru for the next IPL match. "The DD team left around 3 pm but Shami could not board the flight as he faces a summon from the Kolkata Police. There's no update yet on his joining the DD," a Cricket Association of Bengal official told PTI.

Kolkata Police sources said Shami has been summoned on Wednesday afternoon but it's learnt that Shami has expressed his inability to be present at that time and has asked his lawyers to inform the authorities.

The DD pacer's homecoming was spoilt on Monday after Andre Russell took him to the cleaners smashing him for six sixes in the KKR's 71-run win last night.

Shami was in Kolkata for the first time since his wife Hasin Jahan made startling revelations on her Facebook page about infidelity and domestic abuse and posted screenshots of the pacer's alleged chats with multiple women, early last month.

While Shami denied all the allegations, Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer and an FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Jadavpur police station of the city.

Shami also faces summon from the third judicial magistrate of Alipore Court after Hasin Jahan filed a petition against her husband, seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh for her and her daughter.

She also filed a case under Domestic Violence Act 2005 against Shami and his family members.

(With PTI inputs)

