IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Will Look To Get Back To Winning Ways

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bank on their good-looking bowling attack to unsettle Mumbai Indians when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson in the absence of David Warner who is serving a one-year ban due to a ball tampering incident, hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost a closely fought match against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Hyderabad showed in their first game that they have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. (Live Scorecard)
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the line with his swing bowling while Billy Stanlake has raw pace and Siddarth Kaul can hit the deck. The spinning department, led by Afghanistan's highly-rated leg-spinner Rashid Khan, also has the likes of Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin. Shikhar Dhawan's form is a boon on the batting front for SRH though their batting depth was not tested during the first match. Coming to the visitors, Mumbai Indians has a star-studded team with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the list.
When and Where to Watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Some interesting results have come to be in this initial phase of the 2018 Indian T20 League. A couple of unexpected victories, most notably from Chennai, have surprised the captivated audience. Match 7 is poised to be potentially another similar affair. Hyderabad, who won their tournament opener, host defending champions Mumbai, who lost to MS Dhoni's men at the Wankhede Stadium, which has been their fortress for the longest time now. That day, their death bowling, which is one of their biggest strengths, surprisingly, was their weakest link. An onslaught from Dwayne Bravo inflicted a shock defeat on them. It is something Rohit Sharma will ensure never happens again, and will work to improve other areas simultaneously. The hosts, on the flipside, did not look like they missed David Warner at all as Kane Williamson led with absolute command. They were clinical as ever with the ball, then the top order finished it off with Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge. Mumbai will be up against it, with a tricky contest awaiting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Hyderabad are a powerhouse at home. The challenge will be a good one for both sides.