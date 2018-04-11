When And Where To Watch, IPL 2018 Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their fine form when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday. Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. However, on the other hand, Mumbai Indians lost a closely fought match against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar,who leads the Hyderabad bowling line-up, is ably supported by Billy Stanlake and Siddarth Kaul. The spinning department, led by Afghanistan's highly-rated leg-spinner Rashid Khan, also has the likes of Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has a star-studded team with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the list. Rohit would expect a better effort from his batsmen against a formidable Hyderabad bowling department.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on April 12, 2018.
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
How do I watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match live?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast by the Star Network.
What time the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match start?
The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match online?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.