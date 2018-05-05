 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh Registers Unwanted Record, Fans Divided Over Kings XI Punjab Star

Updated: 05 May 2018 13:17 IST

Yuvraj Singh has played seven matches in IPL 2018, scoring a total of 64 runs at an average of 12.80.

Yuvraj Singh's strike rate is the worst for any player that has faced 50 or more balls in IPL 2018. © BCCI

The sight of Yuvraj Singh walking out to bat use to have fans on sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting for the barrage to begin. But come IPL 2018 and how the times have changed. The stylish left-hander has been a shadow of the player that has tormented and given nightmares to world class bowlers. Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner. Home comforts, however, have not gotten the best of Yuvraj and the southpaw is enduring one of his worst IPL seasons. In the match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Yuvraj registered a record that went on to show just how much he is struggling with the bat.

Yuvraj was dismissed for 14 off 14 balls that took his strike-rate in IPL 2018 to 91.42 -- the worst for any player that has faced 50 or more balls this season.

This season Yuvraj has played seven matches, scoring a total of 64 runs at an average of 12.80.

While some fans had criticised Kings XI Punjab's decision to drop Yuvraj in their previous game, others now feel that time has run out for the Indian batting star.

However, Yuvraj continues to garner a lot of support and some fans feel that he still has something left in the tank.

On Friday, Yuvraj was promoted up the order, coming to bat at 1-down after Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle had given their team a blistering start.

Immediately, Yuvraj found himself in a bit of trouble, failing to get his timing right. He was even dropped by Mumbai wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan while batting on 2 off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

But as his innings progressed, the stylish left-hander seemed to be getting on top of things. There was a warning sign for Mumbai that Yuvraj was getting his eye in when he launched Krunal Pandya into the stands with his customary swish of the bat.

However, Yuvraj's innings was brought to a premature end after a suicidal run out cost him his wicket.

It remains to be seen if Punjab will persist with Yuvraj for their remaining matches, especially with Punjab still in a strong position of reaching the playoffs.

