IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will clash in an IPL 2018 match with both teams looking to secure a berth in the playoffs. RCB and RR are both on 12 points with one game remaining got them. However, Kohli's team boast of a better net run-rate but that will have little impact if RCB lose the game. A win for either team still might not be enough for them to reach the playoffs with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians taking on bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. Rajasthan have a good record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the hosts will look to knockout RCB and put themselves in an advantageous position. With five teams still in the running for two playoff spots , a win is an absolute necessity for both teams.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be played on May 19, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be telecast live on the Star Network.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.