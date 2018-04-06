 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 06 April 2018 18:13 IST

Mumbai Indians begin their defence of the Indian Premier League title against Chennai Super Kings, who return to the IPL after two years.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings on April 7, 2018 © Twitter

The Indian Premier League, the most expensive T20 cricket league in the world, begins its 11th edition defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who return to the league after serving a two-year ban, in a big-ticket contest that brings two of India's cricketing superstars, Rohit Sharma in command of MI and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who captains CSK to match wits as rivals. CSK are joined by Rajasthan Royals as the other team to return to action after their bans. There are also other changes, with both Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad now with new captains, as Australians Steve Smith and David Warner have been replaced by Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson respectively.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on April 7, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live?
The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match start?
The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match online?
The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

