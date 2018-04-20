 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 20 April 2018 15:05 IST

IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Both teams will be looking to extend their winning run in the tournament.

IPL 2018 KKR vs KXIP: The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. © BCCI

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to remain as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 table-toppers when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Both teams, who are high on confidence after registering comprehensive wins in their respective previous encounters, will look to extend their winning run in the tournament. Having played one match less than KKR, KXIP have so far just lost once in four outings and are placed third. The two teams have met 21 times before and KKR enjoy a 14-7 head to head record.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played on April 21, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Both teams will be looking to extend their winning run in the tournament
  • KXIP have so far just lost once in four matches
  • The two teams have met each other 21 times before
