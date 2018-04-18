 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 18 April 2018 16:45 IST

Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to put an end to SunRisers Hyderabad's winning streak.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Kings XI Punjab are currently third in the IPL 2018 points table © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be keen to capitalise on the momentum they picked up after their win in the last match as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team to have won all their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 matches till now. KXIP became the first team in IPL 2018 to stop Chennai Super Kings while SRH are sitting atop the IPL Points Table with three wins out of three. Punjab will be hoping that home conditions give them the extra edge to ensure that SRH's winning run can also be stopped.

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 19, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?
The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 16 Lokesh Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • SunRisers Hyderabad have won their opening three matches
  • SRH currently top the IPL 2018 points table
  • Kings XI Punjab are third on the table with two wins
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Gives KL Rahul A New Name On His Birthday
Virender Sehwag Gives KL Rahul A New Name On His Birthday
IPL 2018, High-Fliers: A Look At The Travel Plans Of The Indian Premier League Teams
IPL 2018, High-Fliers: A Look At The Travel Plans Of The Indian Premier League Teams
Aaron Finch Left "Embarrassed" By This Unique IPL Record
Aaron Finch Left "Embarrassed" By This Unique IPL Record
IPL 2018: KL Rahul Reveals How KXIP Managed To Contain MS Dhoni In The Last Over
IPL 2018: KL Rahul Reveals How KXIP Managed To Contain MS Dhoni In The Last Over
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Wants 'Daddy's Hug' During IPL Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.