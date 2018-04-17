 
Indian Premier League 2018

Aaron Finch Left "Embarrassed" By This Unique IPL Record

Updated: 17 April 2018 13:41 IST

Kings XI Punjab's Aaron Finch has had successive golden ducks in IPL 2018 but that has not been the only embarrassing thing for him.

Aaron Finch is the only player in IPL history to have played for 7 different teams. © AFP

Australian batsman Aaron Finch has had a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2018, registering back-to-back golden ducks for his new franchise Kings XI Punjab. However, that is not the only source of embarrassment for him. Having been bought by KXIP in this year's IPL Player Auction, Finch became the first player in IPL history to take the field for seven different franchises. Prior to taking the field for Punjab, Finch had played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, SunRisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.

"It's a little bit embarrassing to be honest," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Two of the teams that I played for - one was Rajasthan that I came in as a replacement player and only played the last game of the tournament. The other was Pune (and) the year after I captained, they folded. I suppose you could almost take two of them out," he added.

"It's still seven - it's a lot isn't it?"

Finch's time with Kings XI Punjab has been nothing short of dreadful.

The Australian right-hander had missed the first match of the season due to his wedding that took place in Victoria. Finch married his girlfriend Amy Griffiths at the picturesque Willow and Stone Estate near the city of Melbourne.

He returned following the festivities and was drafted straight into Punjab's playing XI for their second match of the season against a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Finch walked into bat in the fourth over, following the departure of opener Mayank Agarwal and immediately sent packing by Umesh Yadav.

In his second match of season 11, Finch was dropped down the order and came into bat at 3-down. However, the result was exactly the same as Finch was trapped in front of the wicket on his very first ball, the only difference being the bowler -- Imran Tahir.

Finch would be hoping to get back among the runs when Kings XI Punjab face SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 19.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Finch only player to play for 7 different IPL teams
  • Finch said he was a bit embarrassed with the record
  • Finch has had two golden ducks in IPL 2018
