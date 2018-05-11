 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch DD Vs RCB, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 11 May 2018 21:19 IST

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are already out of the running for the IPL 2018 play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore also just have a mathematical chance of going forward.

The match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) have had one of their worst seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Season 11 seeing them out of action in double quick time. Their contest with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can only be beneficial to RCB, since DD can only play for pride. The Bengaluru outfit, on the other hand, would be keen to see if they can still make a fight of it and hope against hope as even their IPL 2018 campaign looks doomed to be consigned to the elimination bin.

When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on May 12, 2018.

Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch DD Vs RCB, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
