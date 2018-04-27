IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are lying at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK tops the chart with five wins from six matches. When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped Mumbai Indians by one wicket and with a ball to spare. Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to survive in the tournament. On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league. Most of CSK batters - Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are in form. Only Suresh Raina has failed to click and will be desperate to find his touch.While Rayudu has amassed 283 runs from six games, averaging 47.16, Dhoni and Watson have accumulated 209 and 191 runs respectively.