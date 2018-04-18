 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa

Updated: 18 April 2018 19:29 IST

Virat Kohli said that he learnt some things from AB de Villiers and made adjustments to his game while in South Africa.

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are playing for RCB in IPL 2018 © AFP

Virat Kohli, who became the leading run-getter of Indian Premier League on Tuesday, talked about how AB de Villiers inadvertently helped him in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Kohli said, "I actually learnt something from him in the recent Test series that we played. I made that adjustment to my game, which I haven't told him about yet." Kohli became the first India captain to win a bilateral series in South Africa. After losing the Test series 1-2, Kohli's team crushed South Africa to win the One-day International series 5-1 and then clinched the Twenty20 International series 2-1 to end the tour on a high.

The Indian captain also opened up on his county stint ahead of India tour of England and said, "People have their personal opinions and I respect that. But I have to do what is best for my preparation going forward."

Kohli will miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June and focus solely on the England tour (from late June to September) where the Indian team will play a five-Test series, three T20Is and a three-match ODI series.

While it is yet to be ascertained which county Kohli will represent, it could be Surrey in all likelihood.

He will leave for England after completing his assignment for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli went past Suresh Raina on Tuesday to become IPL's leading run-getter. Kohli needed 31 runs to catch up with Raina during the match with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and crossed the figure in the ninth over. He made unbeaten 92 against Mumbai but couldn't help his team go over the line and lost the match by 46 runs.

Kohli's teammate De Villiers also showered praise on the Indian team and said that they were more challenging than Australia in the Test series.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli became the leading run-getter of IPL on Tuesday
  • He spoke about his county stint ahead of England tour
  • Kohli is currently playing for RCB in IPL 2018
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn't Want To Wear Orange Cap Now
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Argument With Umpire
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Argument With Umpire
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Goes Past Suresh Raina, Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Of The League
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Goes Past Suresh Raina, Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Of The League
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:MI Beat Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:MI Beat Bangalore By 46 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.