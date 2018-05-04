IPL 2018: Two Tournament Play-Off Matches Shifted To Kolkata From Pune

The two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 play-off matches, the Eliminator and the Qualifier 2, which were originally scheduled to be held in Pune on May 23 and May 25 respectively have now been shifted to Kolkata, IPL Governing Council chairman Rajeev Shukla told PTI on Friday. As per the original plan, Pune was scheduled to host the above mentioned play-off matches but the venue became Chennai Super Kings' adopted home for six matches owing to security concerns for the Cauvery protests in Tamil Nadu.

The 67,000 capacity Eden Gardens emerged as the frontrunner and was adequately compensated by the IPL GC.

"We are happy to host the play-off matches and are looking forward to it," Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will play host to the Qualifier 1 and the Final on May 22 and 27 respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)