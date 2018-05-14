 
IPL: Rishabh Pant Scoffs At Rumours Of Being Upset About Team India Cold Shoulder

Updated: 14 May 2018 13:10 IST

Rishabh Pant is currently the holder of the 'Orange Cap' for the maximum runs in IPL 2018.

Rishabh Pant cleared the air about a rumour that he was angry at not being selected in India squad. © BCCI

Rishabh Pant took to Twitter on Sunday to state that there was no truth in any rumours about his alleged stance regarding his non-selection in the India ODI and T20I teams, doing the rounds on social networking sites. Pant, who has been in scintillating form in the ongoing IPL 2018 and the current holder of the 'Orange Cap', said there was no truth to a claim making the rounds, saying that Rishabh Pant was angry at not being selected to play for India. "I never said anything like that it so just giving out my clarification. So please stop spreading rumours and let me concentrate on my cricket," wrote Pant.

Following Pant's whirlwind century (128 not out off 63 balls) against SunRisers Hyderabad last week, a 'statement' allegedly from Pant, started doing the rounds that he was angry with the selectors for not being picked in the India ODI and T20I squads for the tour of England.

Pant's name was the biggest miss from the 16-member squad that will first face Ireland in a two-match T20I series, followed by 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against hosts England.

Pant became the second youngest player to score an IPL hundred and youngest to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League when he tore apart the SunRisers Hyderabad bowling.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 582 runs in IPL 2018 and sits atop the run-getters' list. The Delhi Daredevils star averages 52.90 and boasts a formidable strike rate of 179.62.

But while Rishabh Pant has set the stage alight with his performances, the same cannot be said for his team Delhi Daredevils (DD), who are already out of the race for playoffs, having won just three off their 12 matches so far.

