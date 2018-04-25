IPL 2018: Rashid Khan's Incredible Googly Stuns Hardik Pandya

SunRisers Hyderabad produced a superb bowling performance to outwit Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. This was fifth loss in six games for the defending champions in the cash-rich league. On a day for bowlers, Rohit Sharma-led side bowled out SunRisers for 118 in 18.4 overs but the hosts were then bundled out for 87 in 18.5 overs in an exciting clash. This was the second lowest total defended in IPL history. Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan bagged two wickets, while Basil Thampi and medium pacer Sidharth Kaul grabbed three to hand the Orange Army a stunning win.

In a low scoring encounter, Rashid, who was adjudged Man of the Match, left the players and fans in splits after a Googly bowled by him completely bamboozled Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pop and a miss and laugh galore https://t.co/ZauS19xcLf — sportsfunda (@sportsfunda1) April 25, 2018

Pandya looked stunned after the ball narrowly missed the bails. The two players exchanged smiles after the incident.

SunRisers ended their two-match losing run and are third in the points table with eight points from six matches.

Rashid had earned himself a mega contract with the SunRisers at IPL 2018 Player Auction. The Hyderabad outfit used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the spinner for a eye-popping Rs. 9 cr.

Rashid made a huge mark for cricket in Afghanistan when he was purchased Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the 2017 auction. Rashid picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 during the last IPL season.