IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Reveals Strategy Behind SunRisers Hyderabad's Thrilling Win Over Delhi Daredevils

Young Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan has been the most impressive bowler for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 . His ability to bamboozle batsmen and put the brakes on the run-rate has been a key factor in the Hyderabad outfit's success this season. The 19-year-old claimed two wickets, conceding just 23 runs in his allotted four overs to help SunRisers register a thrilling seven-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Just after the victory, Rashid revealed the strategy and planning that was hatched for their opponents.

"My main strength is my quick-arm action, which the batsmen can't pick. I am just trying to take advantage of it. For me, it's important to bowl on a good length. Makes it tougher for the batsmen", the Afghan spinner said.

"Feels great to perform well and play 100 games. Want to be fit and play more 100 games. I had two bad matches, but after that, coming back and performing, all I wanted to do was keeping the basics right. And I've been enjoying myself which is why I've been getting the Man of the Matches," he added.

This is Rashid's second IPL season. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4 crore at the IPL 2017 Player Auction. He played 14 matches for the team and claimed 17 wickets.

Considering his impressive show, the Hyderabad outfit exercised their Right-to-Match (RTM) card by shelling out a whopping Rs 9 crore to retain the Afghanistan spinner at the IPL 2018 auction.

Rashid has played 9 matches so far in the tournament and claimed 12 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker for SunRisers Hyderabad this season.

"Hyderabad feels like playing in Afghanistan, the love and support they give me. It's amazing, gives me more motivation to do well. Feel happy to give them something to cheer. Don't know anyone in Afghanistan who is not watching IPL. My family is also praying for me," he said.