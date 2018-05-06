 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Reveals Strategy Behind SunRisers Hyderabad's Thrilling Win Over Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 06 May 2018 11:24 IST

Rashid Khan has played 9 matches so far in the tournament and claimed 12 wickets.

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Reveals Strategy Behind SunRisers Hyderabad
This is Rashid Khan's second Indian Premier League season. © BCCI

Young Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan has been the most impressive bowler for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. His ability to bamboozle batsmen and put the brakes on the run-rate has been a key factor in the Hyderabad outfit's success this season. The 19-year-old claimed two wickets, conceding just 23 runs in his allotted four overs to help SunRisers register a thrilling seven-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Just after the victory, Rashid revealed the strategy and planning that was hatched for their opponents.

"My main strength is my quick-arm action, which the batsmen can't pick. I am just trying to take advantage of it. For me, it's important to bowl on a good length. Makes it tougher for the batsmen", the Afghan spinner said.

"Feels great to perform well and play 100 games. Want to be fit and play more 100 games. I had two bad matches, but after that, coming back and performing, all I wanted to do was keeping the basics right. And I've been enjoying myself which is why I've been getting the Man of the Matches," he added.

This is Rashid's second IPL season. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4 crore at the IPL 2017 Player Auction. He played 14 matches for the team and claimed 17 wickets.

Considering his impressive show, the Hyderabad outfit exercised their Right-to-Match (RTM) card by shelling out a whopping Rs 9 crore to retain the Afghanistan spinner at the IPL 2018 auction.

Rashid has played 9 matches so far in the tournament and claimed 12 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker for SunRisers Hyderabad this season.

"Hyderabad feels like playing in Afghanistan, the love and support they give me. It's amazing, gives me more motivation to do well. Feel happy to give them something to cheer. Don't know anyone in Afghanistan who is not watching IPL. My family is also praying for me," he said.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan Afghanistan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • This is Rashid Khan's second IPL season
  • He is the highest wicket-taker for SunRisers Hyderabad this season
  • Rashid has been the most impressive bowler for SunRisers in IPL
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad And Kings XI Punjab Raise The Performance Bar
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad And Kings XI Punjab Raise The Performance Bar
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad's Star Bowler Rashid Khan Shows Off His Dancing Skills
IPL 2018: Lucky To Have Local Talent, Says SunRisers Hyderabad Skipper Kane Williamson
IPL 2018: Lucky To Have Local Talent, Says SunRisers Hyderabad Skipper Kane Williamson
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dismantles Kings XI Punjab, World Salutes Afghan Sensation
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dismantles Kings XI Punjab, World Salutes Afghan Sensation
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.