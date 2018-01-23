IPL 2018 Player Auction: Stars Retained, Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah first came into the limelight with his Indian Premier League (IPL) performances for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Like Hardik Pandya, Bumrah too was drafted into the Indian limited-overs cricket squad on the back of consistent IPL displays. He joined the Mumbai Indians in 2013. He became a permanent member of the team in 2014. From then on, the right-arm pacer has never looked back, making progress every year.

Currently, Bumrah is considered among the best death overs bowlers in world cricket. He holds the record for having picked up the most T20I wickets (28) in a calendar year. His ability to land accurate yorkers during high-pressure situations makes him a highly valued asset for any team.

In 2017 season of the IPL, he picked up 20 wickets - the highest for any MI bowler. Bumrah has enjoyed a hugely impressive and successful IPL career so far. In 47 matches, Bumrah has picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07.

The lanky fast bowler conceded just six runs in the one-over eliminator to help his team Mumbai Indians win by five runs against Gujarat Lions last season in a thrilling contest.

Bumrah, after the match, revealed the secret of his death bowling success and said that he consistently practice this aspect of bowling in the nets.

"I don't practice like how (Lasith) Malinga does it by keeping a shoe (which the Lankan ace then tries to hit with his toe-crushers')," said Bumrah.

Bumrah was retained by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 7 crore. Given his skill set in the shortest format, several experts felt Bumrah would have been bought for upwards of Rs 10 crore had he not been retained by the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise.