 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Stars Retained, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Updated: 23 January 2018 19:51 IST

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was just one of two players retained by SRH, the other being skipper David Warner.

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Stars Retained, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the sixth highest wicket-taker in the tournament. © BCCI

Star India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is easily among the most improved bowlers in international cricket. Bhuvi, who used to be in and out of the Indian cricket team, has rapid progress in the last couple of years to establish himself has one of the world's premier pacers. The right-arm pacer has been the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two seasons.

The sixth highest wicket-taker in the tournament was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for a fee of Rs 8.5 crore. Apart from Bhuvi, SRH decided to retain just one other player - captain David Warner.

In 90 IPL matches, Bhuvi has picked up 111 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 runs per over. He has bagged two four-wicket hauls and one five-for during his IPL career.

Bhuvi has put up exceptional numbers in the last four editions of the IPL. In 2014, he picked up 20 scalps in 14 outings. He followed it up with 18 wickets in following season. In 2016 and 2017, Bhuvi ended up with 23 and 26 wickets respectively.

Apart from upping his pace, another impressive addition to Bhuvi's skill has been his death overs bowling. Warner was full of praise for the India pacer last season.

Bhuvi has also improved as a batsman, playing some crucial knocks at the international level. After having started out as a bowler, Bhuvi now makes significant contributions with the bat as well.

The 27-yer-old was among the chief architects behind SRH's maiden IPL triumph in 2016. As the team looks to secure its second title, Warner will look to the Uttar Pradesh pacer to spearhead the team's bowling attack.

Unlike most teams, SRH rely on their bowlers to set up victories. In such a setting, Bhuvi is bound to be the most important players in the SRH ranks.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar is easily among the most improved bowlers
  • Bhuvi has picked up 111 wickets in 90 IPL matches
  • Bhuvi was retained by SRH for a fee of Rs 8.5 crore
Related Articles
We Are Ready To Go To England and Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
We Are Ready To Go To England and Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
India
India's Experience In Bowling Was The Difference, Says South Africa Coach Ottis Gibson
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sums Up 1st T20I Match vs South Africa In 90 Seconds
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sums Up 1st T20I Match vs South Africa In 90 Seconds
India vs South Africa: David Warner
India vs South Africa: David Warner's Message For Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar After 1st T20I Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.