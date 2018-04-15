 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Idolises Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 15 April 2018 22:38 IST

Kane Williamson is the captain of table-toppers Hyderabad who have won three successive games to start their campaign on a high.

IPL 2018: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Idolises Sachin Tendulkar
Kane Williamson is the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in IPL 2018 © AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Sunday said he idolised batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as a youngster. "Some of my favourite cricketers have been Indians. Indian player Sachin Tendulkar, I met him during my debut for New Zealand. We were playing against each other, and I was looking at what he was doing. That was a bit of distraction," Williamson told reporters during a promotional event.

Williamson is also the captain of table-toppers Hyderabad who have won three successive games to start their campaign on a high.

"The first time I met him was in my debut game for New Zealand. I was watching him on the field, wondering what he was doing. It was a really nice experience. He is a legend of the game," said Williamson who is rated as one of the best batsmen of his times along with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith.

In his debut Test in Ahmedabad eight years back, Williamson scored 131 in the first innings and did not get a chance to bat in the second as the match ended in a draw.

Besides Tendulkar, the MS-Dhoni led Indian team had the likes of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in their ranks.

"There were so many great players in the team. Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman...they are such fantastic people...open to talk to about the game of cricket.

"I was 19-20 and it was great opportunity to get alongside the legends of the game and pick their brains," Williamson, 27, added.

Williamson, who scored 50 to help SRH fashion their third straight win against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, was flanked by India opener Shikhar Dhawan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan and bowling coach and former Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • New Zealand skipper Williamson idolises Tendulkar
  • Kane Williamson is Sunrisers Hyderabad captain
  • Hyderabad have won three successive games in the current season
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Can Learn Knuckleball From Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers, Says Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Can Learn Knuckleball From Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers, Says Dinesh Karthik
Indian Premier League 2018: Kane Williamson Fifty Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad To Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League 2018: Kane Williamson Fifty Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad To Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Eyeing Comeback Against In-Form Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Eyeing Comeback Against In-Form Sunrisers Hyderabad
When And Where To Watch, IPL 2018 Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, IPL 2018 Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Face Tough Test From Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Face Tough Test From Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.