IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Come Up With Funny 'Punishment' For Players

Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians has opted for a novel way of maintaining discipline in the team. They have taken this step for the players who don't follow schedules of regular gym sessions. These players will be asked to wear emoji kits. The kit is a blue jumpsuit which has emojis of all the players printed on it. Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan , Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar became the first victims of this funny punishment. The trio missed the gym session and were made to wear emoji kits.

Mumbai Indians uploaded a video on their Facebook page and wrote: "Look who travelled in Emoji kits this time around?"

"I was told about it two days earlier, but I completely forgot. So, I missed my gym session," Ishan Kishan said.

"I'm feeling quite awkward, but still.....That's why I haven't taken off my sunglasses inside the airport. I don't want to make eye contact with anyone. I won't make this mistake again. I will make sure of that," he added.

"It's a punishment for reaching late," said Roy.

"Whoever is late will have to wear this special kit. I was late to the physio room. In fact, I never reached. That's why I have been punished. On the last, we were told to wear jeans, but I wore my tracks. When it comes to punctuality, I am always 10 minutes early," Chahar said.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are second from bottom in the eight-team ladder with four points from eight matches.