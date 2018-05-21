IPL: Rohit Sharma Posts Message On Twitter After Mumbai Indians' IPL Exit

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Monday took to Twitter and posted a special message for his fans about his side's erratic performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. In a do-or-die match on Sunday afternoon, MI crashed down to an 11-run defeat to Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils leading to their exit from the cash-rich tournament. MI, who had a dismal start to the IPL 2018 , pulled up their socks and registered three consecutive victories to bring back their campaign back on track before losing plot in the remaining matches.

"Disappointing to be out of the tournament, I guess that's life and sport. We can't always get what we want. We did fight hard but I guess the opposition were just a little better on the day. Will look to turn things around next year," Tweeted the Mumbai Indians captain.

Disappointing to be out of the tournament, I guess that's life and sport. We can't always get what we want. We did fight hard but I guess the opposition were just a little better on the day. Will look to turn things around next year — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 21, 2018

This is not only a forgetful IPL 2018 season for the Mumbai franchise but also for Rohit, who failed to perform with his bat and scored only 286 runs.

In other 11 editions of the IPL 2018, Rohit has managed to touch the 400-run mark (in a season) five times in his career.

Apart from this, Mumbai Indians registered six last-over losses in the IPL 2018. MI lost the tournament opener on the last ball to Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede.

Following this, MI lost to SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils on the last ball on April 12 and April 14 respectively.

The other defeats came against Rajasthan Royals (April 22), Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 1) and Delhi Daredevils (May 20).