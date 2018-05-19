 
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 6000 Runs In T20s

Updated: 19 May 2018 09:48 IST

MS Dhoni now has 6007 runs to his name from 290 T20 matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 6000 Runs In T20s
Mahendra Singh Dhoni added yet another feather to his glittering cap. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni added yet another feather to his glittering cap as the former India captain on Friday completed 6000 runs in Twenty20s. Dhoni achieved the feat during Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi on Friday. Dhoni became the fifth Indian to complete 6000 runs in T20s. Suresh Raina (7708), Virat Kohli (7621), Rohit Sharma (7303) and Gautam Gambhir (6402) are the other Indian batsmen who have achieved the feat.

Dhoni needed 10 runs to enter the 6000 club ahead of the Delhi Daredevils clash. The Chennai Super Kings skipper scored 17 runs before being dismissed by pacer Trent Boult.

The 36-year-old now has 6007 runs to his name from 290 T20 matches.

West Indies' devastating batsman Chris Gayle is on top of the most runs list with 11436 runs under his belt. The Jamaican has 21 centuries and 50 half-centuries to his name in T20s.

New Zealand's Brendon McCullum is second in the list with 9119 runs in 335 matches at an average of 30.70.

Chennai Super Kings, who have already qualified for the playoffs, suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils.

CSK had a chance to rise to the top of the table but a disciplined Delhi applied the brakes to notch their fourth win in front of their home crowd.

