IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Has Taught Him How To Keep Opposition Under Pressure, Says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are having a fine outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and are looking like strong contenders to make it to the eliminators. Owing to their destructive batting line-up consisting of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair among others, coupled with a balanced bowling line-up, KXIP currently find themselves on the fourth place on the 2018 points table. While Gayle has hogged all the limelight with his destructive batting, his opening partner Rahul is enjoying his time batting with the big-hitting West Indian.

Rahul said he was enjoying his cricket and was learning how to have a big smile on his face irrespective of the situations.

"We have played together for a few years now at RCB and now we are together. We enjoy each other's company. A great human being. So much fun to be around. A complete entertainer," Rahul said about Gayle.

"Like I said. It is good to be playing with him. We understand each other's game really well. It is about just going and enjoying my cricket.

"That is what I learnt from Chris. He is always playing the game with a big smile on his face. And he enjoys entertaining the crowd even when under pressure. I think when the opposition is up against him they are always under pressure," Rahul remarked.

Talking about Gayle's batting, Rahul said, "He is the most destructive T20 opener in the world. It is a privilege to open the batting with him and it makes my life so much easier.

"When the opposition bowling is focusing on him, that takes a little bit pressure out of me. I can just take my time and I can enjoy my cricket," he added.

(With PTI inputs)