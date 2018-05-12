IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Deflated after a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to pick up pieces when they face Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter, on Saturday. It is not easy to recover quickly if the margin of defeat is as huge as 102 runs but KKR do not have the luxury of slipping further against a team that has one of the most formidable batting line-ups in this edition of the league. With 10 points from 11 games, tomorrow's game is a must-win encounter for Dinesh Karthik and his men if they want to keep their play-off chances alive.
For Kings XI Punjab, the game against Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a proverbial banana peel as they lost by 15 runs chasing a modest target of 159. The defeat led to unverified reports of rift between franchise co-owner Preity Zinta and Director of Cricket Virender Sehwag, something that the franchise denied in an official statement. With 12 points from 10 games, KXIP are in a tricky situation. A win will take them closer to play-offs but a defeat will mean that Mumbai Indians will be breathing down their neck.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.
When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Game no. 44 and it is between Punjab and Kolkata in Indore. It is a clash between two teams which are in desperate need for a win. The two started the tournament off in a very fine manner but now appear to be losing steam. They are both coming on the back of a defeat and both the captains would love to get back to winning ways. More importantly, the away side as it has now slipped out of the top four. Kolkata are on a two-game losing streak and if that is not ended soon, they might just miss out on reaching the playoffs. They have three games left and they will want to win all three starting from the 12th of May. Punjab on the other hand, have to resolve their batting issues as their middle order is proving to be quite fragile. Ashwin will hope for his players to step up and come out victorious against a side they beat earlier in the tournament. A win here for them will see them go one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs. Let us hope for an exciting encounter between the two.