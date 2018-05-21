IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Explains Why She Was Relieved To See Mumbai Indians Lose Playoff Berth

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta was caught off guard on Sunday when a video of her surfaced on social media where she was seen expressing her happiness over Mumbai Indians' ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Defending champions Mumbai needed a win against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday to remain in contention for a playoff spot. The eventual result didn't go in MI's favour as they lost to Delhi by 11 runs. After this result, Preity was seen talking to one of the KXIP staff members. The video has no audio but she appears to be saying, "I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians is knocked out. Really happy." Soon after the video was circulated on different social media platform, Preity shared her side of the story on Twitter.

"Relax! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the playoffs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well", she wrote.

"Who would have thought that after winning 5 out of 6 games, in the beginning, @lionsdenkxip would have ended the #Ipl on this note. I'm sorry to all our fans & supporters for not being up to the mark this season. Next year we won't let you down. #disappointed", she added in another tweet.

After Mumbai's result, it was in Punjab's hands to qualify for the playoffs. KXIP, meanwhile, had to defeat Chennai Super Kings by a huge margin to make it to the knockout stages but it didn't pan out Punjab's way as they lost to Chennai by 5 wickets thus crashing out of the tournament.