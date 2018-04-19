 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: It Was My Responsibility To Take Rajasthan Royals' Innings Forward, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 19 April 2018 17:39 IST

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane took the blame for his team's seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane scored a 19-ball 36 and was looking good before he was dismissed. © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Ajinkya Rahane took the blame for his team's seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday night. After the defeat, Rahane said that it was his responsibility to take the Rajasthan Royals' innings forward. "I feel it was a different wicket from what we played on against Delhi Daredevils. It was slow and ball was also keeping low. I feel it was my responsibility to take that innings forward," Rahane said.

"It is hard to recover from slow start because T20 is all about one or two big overs. I was batting well and wanted to continue till the 14th or 15th over," the right-handed batsman further added.

Rahane scored a 19-ball 36 and was looking good before he was dismissed by Nitish Rana.

Asked if his bowlers should be blamed for failing to defend a modest target of 161, Rahane said,"Not really, our bowlers have done a good job in all three matches. In T20 sometimes you go for runs but we have a good combination. When you lose people start talking about bad bowling or batting," Rahane remarked.

Rajasthan will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 20 Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
