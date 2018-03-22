 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: 'I Am Always On Fire', Says Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Season 11

Updated: 22 March 2018 17:29 IST

Hardik Pandya is all wound up for IPL 11 and it shows.

IPL 2018:
Hardik Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 11th edition of IPL. © Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya, who is set for his third stint with the Mumbai outfit, seems so excited for the league that he took to Twitter and posted a graphic representation of his picture and wrote: "I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan".

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma too joined the conversation and replied by saying: "And what's wrong with @hardikpandya7'S hair? Why is he on fire?."

Mumbai Indians also shared the graphic on Sharma, where he is seen holding two pistols.

Pandya made Mumbai Indians debut in 2015 and has become a vital cog of the Rohit-led team.

In his three IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians, Pandya has played 37 T20s, scoring 406 runs at an average of 21.36.

The Baroda all-rounder has 10 wickets to his name.

Pandya was rested from the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy, which India won after beating Bangladesh in a thrilling final.

Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 11th edition of IPL
  • Pandya is set for his third stint with the Mumbai outfit
  • Pandya made Mumbai Indians debut in 2015
