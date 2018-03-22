IPL 2018: 'I Am Always On Fire', Says Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Season 11

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya, who is set for his third stint with the Mumbai outfit, seems so excited for the league that he took to Twitter and posted a graphic representation of his picture and wrote: "I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan".
I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/aKQNZgjSI0— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2018
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma too joined the conversation and replied by saying: "And what's wrong with @hardikpandya7'S hair? Why is he on fire?."
And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire?— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018
Mumbai Indians also shared the graphic on Sharma, where he is seen holding two pistols.
We got you covered skipper. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/scoGecT0Xg— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018
Pandya made Mumbai Indians debut in 2015 and has become a vital cog of the Rohit-led team.
In his three IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians, Pandya has played 37 T20s, scoring 406 runs at an average of 21.36.
The Baroda all-rounder has 10 wickets to his name.
Pandya was rested from the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy, which India won after beating Bangladesh in a thrilling final.