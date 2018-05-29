 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu Match Rohit Sharma's Feat

Updated: 29 May 2018 11:52 IST

Ambati Rayudu played 16 matches for CSK this season and scored 602 runs at an average of 43.00.

IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu Match Rohit Sharma
Harbhajan Singh claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48 in IPL 2018. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings completed a fairy tale comeback as they clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing SunRisers Hyderabad's 179 in 20 overs, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK rode on a scintillating knock of 117 runs by Shane Watson to romp home with nine balls to spare. Chennai Super Kings also became the second team in the history of the IPL to lift the title thrice.

Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians title wins thrice - 2013, 2015 and 2017. Overall, Rohit has won an IPL title for a record four times. Apart from three titles with Mumbai Indians, Rohit lifted the title with now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009.

But now, the Mumbai Indians captain has been joined by two more players.

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh now have four IPL titles to their name.

Both players won three titles with Mumbai Indians and now added fourth to their cabinet with Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu finished the IPL 2018 season as fourth highest run-getter in the tally. The right-hander played 16 matches for CSK this season and scored 602 runs at an average of 43.00.

He scored one century and three fifties in the recently-concluded tournament.

Harbhajan's performance in the IPL 2018 wasn't that impressive. The veteran spinner claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48.

After CSK lifted the title, Harbhajan took to Twitter and posted photo with the coveted IPL trophy.

"3/4 months back before the auction I mentioned this And it happened #believe it and become whatever u want to #4th IPL trophy for me @ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu," Harbhajan's post read.

The 37-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Rohit Sharma Ambati Rayudu MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • CSK clinched their third Indian Premier League title
  • CSK defeated SRH by 8 wickets in the summit clash
  • Rayudu played 16 matches for CSK this season and scored 602 runs
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu Match Rohit Sharma
IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu Match Rohit Sharma's Feat
Not Fretting Over Test Career, Just Looking To Enjoy The Game, Says Rohit Sharma
Not Fretting Over Test Career, Just Looking To Enjoy The Game, Says Rohit Sharma
IPL: Rohit Sharma Posts Message On Twitter After Mumbai Indians
IPL: Rohit Sharma Posts Message On Twitter After Mumbai Indians' IPL Exit
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Ends Tournament With An Unwanted Record
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Ends Tournament With An Unwanted Record
IPL 2018, DD vs MI: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, DD vs MI: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.