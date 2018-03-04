IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik Appointed Kolkata Knight Riders Captain

Dinesh Karthik has been appointed the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the franchise announced on Sunday. Karthik and Robin Uthappa were the favourites to lead KKR in the 11th season after the Kolkata franchise let go of their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir. While Karthik will skipper the KKR side, Uthappa will be his deputy, team CEO Venky Mysore said. Karthik was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 7.8 crore in the mega IPL auction earlier this year.

"KKR has done well consistently in the last 10 years. The team has a great legacy. I am really happy and honoured to lead this side," Karthik said after being unveiled as captain on Live TV.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience. We are looking forward to working under coach Jacques Kallis. All the foreign players are really good too. I will try to take the team forward from where Gautam Gambhir left," he added.

"The principal we operated on was that we were looking for a long-term change. We were looking at someone who could continue to lead the side like Gautam," said Venky Mysore.

The Indian wicketkeeper batsman has past experience of leading a side. The 32-year-old has captained Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and led them to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2009-10.