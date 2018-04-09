 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: When And Where To Watch, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 09 April 2018 17:58 IST

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL campaign on winning note.

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning start © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a thrilling fashion with a one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians while Kolkata Knight Riders also began their campaign IPL 2018 with a convincing four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both these teams have won the IPL title twice and will be aiming to keep their winning momentum going. These two teams will lock horns on Tuesday at 8 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on April 10, 2018.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?
The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Both CSK and KKR won their respective IPL-11 opening matches
  • Chennai beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket in the IPL opener
  • Kolkata Knight Riders beat RCB by 4 wickets
