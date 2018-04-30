 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Takes A Breather, Heads Off To Kerala With Family

Updated: 30 April 2018 17:28 IST

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has rejuvenated his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with Kings XI Punjab.

Chris Gayle took to Instagram and uploaded pictures with his wife and daughter. © Instagram

Chris Gayle has set the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire with his inimitable style and the Windies star powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to crucial wins. After some hard-hitting batting and match-winning knocks, Gayle has decided to cool down and take a breather. The southpaw is enjoying a holiday with his family in Kerala. During the down time, the Jamaican even decided to try his hand at fishing (without much luck, it is understood) in the Kerala backwaters. Gayle, accompanied by his wife and daughter, housed himself at a luxury hotel.

The left-hander took to Instagram and uploaded pictures with his wife and daughter.

It’s really good to always have loved ones around you ?? #Kerala ???? #KingGayle

A post shared by KingGayle ?? (@chrisgayle333) on

??????

A post shared by KingGayle ?? (@chrisgayle333) on

A hotel official, while confirming to IANS that the big-hitting Jamaican was a guest, did not give out details due to privacy issues.

"He checked in yesterday (Sunday) and will stay for the next few days. That's all I can tell you," said the official.

Gayle on Monday along with his family went for a joyride on a boat in the backwaters.

He is also attending yoga classes at the hotel, besides trying out the world famous Ayurveda massages of Kerala.

The swashbuckling southpaw is also trying out many Kerala dishes, feasting on pearl spot -- a fish found in the state's lakes.

Gayle is slated to return to action on May 3, when he will fly to Indore to rejoin his IPL team that plays their next match on May 4 against the Mumbai Indians.

(With IANS inputs)

