Indian Premier League 2018

'Burrah': Chris Gayle Is Proud To Be Part Of Kings XI Punjab And It Shows

Updated: 31 January 2018 23:45 IST

Chris Gayle trolls West Indies teammate Andre Russell, who is with Kolkata Knight Riders, after getting the better of him at the nets.

Chris Gayle trolls West Indies teammate Andre Russell © Twitter

Chris Gayle is happy to be part of Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, if we are to believe the video posted by him on Instagram. The video shows Gayle performing a 'Punjabi' dance after winning a bet with his teammate Andre Russell. Gayle took to Instagram and wrote," @ar12russell is back but not with a bang after running into the Universe Boss! He said he was gonna dance when hit me for a 6 but it was the other way around...this is one of the dismissal today with the Punjabi dance ??

"This Knight Rider player can't beat a Punjabi man," said Gayle after engaging in a fun-filled banter with Russell.

West Indies batting superstar Gayle was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL Player Auction held on Sunday. Interestingly, no team, including his parent franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initially showed any interest on him.

 

 

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

After being unsold on two occasions, he was later snapped up by the Punjab team.

Gayle had hammered a massive 168 not out off just 69 balls recently in the Bangladesh Premier League, but that really did not cut much ice at the IPL Auction.

Gayle made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla in May 2008 in a match that was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The West Indian has numerous records to his name in the IPL.

He has the fastest Twenty20 century to his name, off just 30 balls. Playing for RCB, the Jamaican smashed the fastest century against Pune Warriors in 2013.

He also holds the record for most sixes in the tournament - 265. The second best in the list is Suresh Raina, who has 173 sixes to his name.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils Chris Gayle Indian Premier League 2018 Andre Russell Cricket
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle will play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 11
  • He posted a video of him performing 'Bhangra'
  • The West Indian has numerous records to his name in the IPL
Advertisement

