IPL 2018, Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK Aim To Continue Winning Run vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at M A Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the home matches will go on as per schedule. (LIVE SCORE)