 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Batsmen Should Have Done Better, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

Updated: 13 April 2018 15:25 IST

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Daredevils at home on Saturday.

IPL 2018: Batsmen Should Have Done Better, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai have lost their first two matches in the IPL © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their second defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper Rohit Sharma felt that his side wasn't able to put a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Three-time champions Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game and were handed another defeat on Thursday when SRH pulled off a thrilling last-ball win. Chasing a modest 148, Hyderabad were going good, scoring 73/1 at a stage. However, after a batting collapse, Deepak Hooda's 32 off 25 balls followed by Billy Stanlake's boundary off the final delivery guided the hosts home.

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma said: "Being at the receiving end for the second time is tough to digest. It wasn't a good enough total, and our batsmen should have done better."

The 30-year-old however, was in all praise for his bowlers.

"The bowlers showed a lot of character to get us back into the game. We have a great squad, and for the youngsters to come out and perform, it's amazing. They have a long way to go," Rohit said.

"Tough luck, we fought till the end, but to lose isn't a great feeling," expressed the MI skipper. MI will take on Delhi Daredevils at home on Saturday while SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an away fixture on the same day.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 7 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their second defeat in the ongoing IPL
  • Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game
  • They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2018: Winless Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils Clash In Key Game
Indian Premier League 2018: Winless Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils Clash In Key Game
IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, IPL 2018 Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, IPL 2018 Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Face Tough Test From Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Face Tough Test From Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.