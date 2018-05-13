IPL: AB de Villiers' Masterful Six Gets Priceless Reaction From Virat Kohli. Watch Video

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played a starring role for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night. The duo were on a roll with the bat and their respective knocks helped RCB stay in contention for a playoff spot. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers added 118 runs for the third wicket to all but get the job done for RCB vs DD in the chase. After Kohli's dismissal, De Villiers took it upon himself to take RCB over the line and in the process hit some scintillating shots.

One De Villiers shot, however, stood out and that even left skipper Virat Kohli in complete shock.

In the 19th over of the IPL 2018 match, De Villiers decided to walk across the stumps to the off-side and immediately Delhi Daredevils pacer Trent Boult followed him and bowled a low full toss, way outside off-stump. Astonishingly, that had no effect on the South African and with a nonchalant swing of the bat, De Villiers deposited the New Zealander over the square leg boundary.

AB's shot gets Virat in awe https://t.co/LKa8pcPD9N via @ipl — Sports Freak (@SPOVDO) May 13, 2018

The five-wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils was crucial to RCB's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Virat Kohli's team now have eight points from 11 games, two points less than Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals who have played the same number of matches.

If RCB win all three of their remaining matches, they will move to a total of 14 points. SunRisers Hyderabad are the only team so far in IPL 2018 to have qualified for the playoffs.

Kane Williamson's men have 18 points from 11 matches. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points while Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 12 each but KKR have played a game more.