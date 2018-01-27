IPL Player Auction: Rashid Khan, 19, Retained By Hyderabad For Rs 9 Crore

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan earned himself a mega Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Saturday's Player Auction in Bengaluru. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) initially beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a bid of Rs 9 crore, however Hyderabad used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the highly rated youngster. Rashid made a huge mark for cricket in Afghanistan when he was purchased Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the 2017 auction. Rashid picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 during the last IPL season.
#KXIP denied as #SRH use RTM to retain Afghan sensation #RashidKhanhttps://t.co/F2znIH7ddN— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) January 27, 2018
The Fox is back!@rashidkhan_19 returns to the #OrangeArmy squad for the #IPL2018.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2018
Rashid has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently in the seventh season of the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers.
War-torn Afghanistan's rise has been quicker, but they cemented their status as the best nation outside of Test cricket and have a promising future with a talented bowling attack led by Rashid.
"I play cricket to bring victories for my country and to make Afghanistan proud on the world stage," Khan told AFP in an interview in October.