IPL Player Auction: Rashid Khan, 19, Retained By Hyderabad For Rs 9 Crore

Rashid Khan was picked up for Rs 4 crore by SRH in last year's IPL auction. © AFP

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan earned himself a mega Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Saturday's Player Auction in Bengaluru. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) initially beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a bid of Rs 9 crore, however Hyderabad used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the highly rated youngster. Rashid made a huge mark for cricket in Afghanistan when he was purchased Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the 2017 auction. Rashid picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 during the last IPL season.

The Fox is back!@rashidkhan_19 returns to the #OrangeArmy squad for the #IPL2018.

The best is yet to come.

Bid Price (RTM): Rs. 9.00 Cr.

Welcome back, miyan#IPLAuction — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2018

Rashid has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently in the seventh season of the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers.

War-torn Afghanistan's rise has been quicker, but they cemented their status as the best nation outside of Test cricket and have a promising future with a talented bowling attack led by Rashid.