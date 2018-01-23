Indian Premier League, Knocks To Remember: David Miller's Unbeaten 101 Vs RCB

In the 2013 Indian Premier League season, when Chris Gayle set the record for his monumental knock of 175 runs, another innings took the IPL by storm was that of Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) South African recruit David Miller. It was on May 6 that year when KXIP were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB had posted a formidable total of 190 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, the Kings XI team was reduced to 68 for four in 10 overs. It seemed like an impossible task for Punjab franchise as they needed 123 runs in 60 deliveries with a required run-rate around 13 in order to win.

It was the correct time for the onslaught as Miller went berserk, scoring the third-fastest century of the tournament until that season off just 38 deliveries. RCB's Virat Kohli had a chance to dismiss Miller in the game even before he reached his fifty. But, Kohli dropped it and after that it was no turning back for the batsman.

The last five overs of the chase saw RCB bowlers give away 99 runs which was enough for KXIP to emerge as victors. His innings was a masterclass in finding the middle of the bat.

He was picking up the slower balls with ease and hammered the bowlers all over the park. Miller remained unbeaten on 101, hitting eight boundaries and seven sixes in the process at a mind-boggling batting strike rate of 265.78.

Kings XI eventually won the match by 6 wickets reaching the target in 18 overs.