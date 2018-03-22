Indian Premier League 2018: Million Dollar Baby Jaydev Unadkat Thrust Into IPL Spotlight

India medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat had heads turning after the Rajasthan Royals paid a whopping Rs. 11.50 crore to pick him for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the most expensive Indian player at this year's IPL auction. Unadkat also said he was surprised at the price tag, which will earn him more than Rs. 6,50,550 per game when the competition starts next month. Since his international debut in 2010, Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 Twenty20s for India, and had a mixed outing at last week's tri-series in Sri Lanka.

"He is a very promising bowler and will only get better with the more matches he plays. I like him," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told AFP.

Unadkat was just 19 when he made his one and, so far, only Test appearance against South Africa at Centurion in 2010.

Making his debut, Jaydev failed to take a single wicket in 26 overs and gave away 101 runs.

He then spent three years in the international wilderness before playing all seven of his one-day international appearances so far in 2013. He missed much of the following two years through injury, and it wasn't until June 2016 that he made his T20 debut for India.

But his limited-overs international career received a shot in the arm late last year when he shone in a series against Sri Lanka.

Unadkat finished with four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.88, the lowest on either side.

"He takes his cricket to the next level when he has to. He has got a few gears and I like now the change up in his action as well," former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee told AFP in Colombo.

"And that's what you need to find in T20 cricket, it's not all about running in and bowling flat out in T20.

"You still need that skill set -- yorkers, slow bouncers and that type of things," added the cricketer-turned-commentator who was part of the same Kolkata Knight Riders squad as Unadkat in 2011.

Unadkat picked up seven wickets in four games as India lifted the tri-series trophy in Sri Lanka after edging out Bangladesh in a thrilling final on Sunday.