IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Stars Enjoy Some Downtime, Watch Avengers Infinity War

After almost three weeks of IPL 2018 action, the cream of the crop are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Season 11 has seen some intense action with numerous last-ball finishes. However, close to halfway through IPL 2018, teams are now starting to get some respite before making a final push for the playoff positions. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight have been a mixed bag this season and currently occupy fourth-place in the IPL points table . KKR will be seen in action on Friday evening when they take on hosts Delhi Daredevils but before they got down to business, the KKR stars were pictured enjoying some downtime.

KKR's official Twitter handle posted pictures of stars like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik going out for a special screening of the much-awaited Marvel movie -- Avengers Infinity War.

KKR have had an up and down season so far. They started off well with a four-wicket win over the much-fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They were denied a second win after being swept away by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

KKR were then outplayed by SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, losing the match by five wickets. The Kolkata franchise returned to winning ways by ruthlessly disposing off of Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Daredevils.

They then brought about an end to Rajasthan Royals' winning run at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a seven-wicket win but once again tasted defeat in their next match, losing to Kings XI Punjab in a rain-curtailed match.

Up next for KKR are Delhi Daredevils again. Delhi have had a nightmarish start which has seen them win just one out of six matches.