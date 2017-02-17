When And Where To Watch IPL 2017 Player Auction Live Coverage On TV, Follow Live Blog

The IPL 2017 player auction will take place in Bengaluru on Monday, February 20.

The IPL 2017 player auction will take place in Bengaluru on Monday, February 20, with 351 players set to go under the hammer. The final list of players was made from an initial roster of 799 players who had registered for the auction. Six of the players in the final list are from associate countries, with five of them from Afghanistan and one from UAE. On the other hand, a total of 23 India international players feature in the list. Ishant Sharma and England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan are among seven players who have been placed in the highest base price bracket of Rs. 2 crore.

When will the IPL 2017 player auction be held?

The auction will be held on February 20.

Where will the IPL 2017 player auction be held?

The auction will be held in Bengaluru.

Where can you follow the IPL 2017 player auction online?

The live updates and analysis of the auction can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.

How do I watch IPL 2017 player auction live?

The auction will be broadcast live on Sony Six. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Sony Six HD.

What time does the live coverage of the IPL 2017 player auction start?

The live broadcast of the auction will start at 9 AM.