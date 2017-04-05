 
Virat Kohli Will Only Return When 120 Percent Fit

Updated: 05 April 2017 23:25 IST

Virat Kohli injured his shoulder while fielding during India's third Test match against Australia in Ranchi last month

Virat Kohli will not be able to play in the first part of the Indian Premier League. © BCCI

Hyderabad:

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday clarified that he will not like to put any date on his IPL comeback as he will only take the field when he is "120 percent fit". "The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don't want to take any risks. I have not set any date and I will only return when I am 120 percent fit. Having said that I would like to return on field as soon as possible," Kohli said on the sidelines of RCB's opening IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli said that having already missed the Test match against Australia in Dharamsala, the frustration has lessened a bit of not being there in thick of things.



"I would say I have not got a bit used to it as I have already missed a Test match. But it is frustrating that you can't play because of injury on just one part of your body."

Kohli was also happy to see Yuvraj Singh in blazing form as he is an integral part of the Champions Trophy squad.

"As I said the priority is Indian cricket. He got a hundred against England and also got runs in Kolkata. The confidence has just rubbed off," the RCB skipper said.

