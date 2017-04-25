 
Surreal! Wankhede Echoes With Crowd Singing 'Happy Birthday Sachin'

Updated: 25 April 2017 13:03 IST

Wishes poured in for Sachin Tendulkar, whose birthday was also celebrated by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians during their match against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Sachin Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday. © NDTV

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday and was inundated with best wishes from the cricketing fraternity across the globe. Wishes poured in for Tendulkar, whose birthday was also celebrated by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians during their match against the Rising Pune Supergiant. Tendulkar was present in the MI dugout, where commentator Matthew Hayden presented him with a cake, which he had prepared himself. As Tendulkar cut the cake, the 35000-strong crowd at the Wankhede Stadium sang 'Happy Birthday Sachin'.

Tendulkar then cut another cake, presented to him by the Mumbai franchise.

Unfortunately for Sachin and the Mumbai fans, their team was beaten by RPS on home turf.

Pune ended Mumbai's six-match winning streak with a three-run. Needing 24 off the last 12 balls, Ben Stokes bowled an economical penultimate over and conceded just seven runs, leaving Rohit Sharma's team with an onerous task of scoring 17 runs off the final six balls.

Bowling the last over, Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Hardik Pandya with his first delivery, but Rohit smashed the bowler for a six to bring the equation down to 11 from four balls.

The left-arm seamer, though, had the last laugh as he had Rohit caught and bowled for a brilliant 39-ball 58.

Harbhajan Singh struck the last ball for a six, but that was not enough for the home team.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar's birthday was celebrated by the Mumbai Indians
  • Tendulkar is associated with Mumbai Indians as a mentor
  • Mumbai Indians were beaten by Rising Pune Supergiant on Monday
